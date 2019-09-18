Royals
Royals lose 1-0 heartbreaker at Oakland in 11 innings, head to Minnesota Thursday
The Royals believed wholeheartedly that Homer Bailey still had gas in the tank and miles left on his arm. They signed him during the offseason to provide a veteran presence to their starting rotation and as well as a potential trade chip in July.
They were right on all accounts, and Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, Bailey pitched masterfully against the Royals, recording a season-high 11 strikeouts and holding his former teammates scoreless through seven innings.
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, a California native, matched Bailey scoreless inning for scoreless inning. Duffy, who’d allowed two runs in his previous 12 innings (two starts), stifled the Athletics’ offense through seven shutout innings. He struck out six in the process.
Jesse Hahn, a Royals reliever and former member of the A’s, allowed a two-out RBI double to Mark Canha on a line drive just inside the first-base bag to hand the Royals a 1-0 loss in front of an announced 16,714 in the finale of a three-game set at the Oakland Coliseum.
The win gave the Athletics (92-61) the series win.
The Royals begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins Thursday night in Minneapolis. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-9, 4.70) will start for the Royals, while right-hander Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4,76) will start for the Twins.
