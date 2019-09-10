Royals can’t keep pace with White Sox in a slugfest

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez watches his grand slam off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Home runs ruled the day as the batter’s boxes turned into launching pads on Tuesday night in Chicago. Unfortunately for the Royals, they didn’t come up with enough of them and/or they didn’t have enough people on base when they hit the ball out of the park.

The Royals and White Sox scored 10 runs, and each came via the long ball. However, the Royals were on the short end of the stick as they dropped the series opener 7-3 in front of an announced 15,196 people plus 1,236 dogs on “Bark at the Park” night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Each team hit three homers, but the White Sox’ first one did a lot of damage and forced the Royals to play catch-up for most of the game.

Adalberto Mondesi, Alex Gordon and Ryan O’Hearn each hit home runs in the loss, while Whit Merrifield and Gordon had two hits apiece.

Mondesi started the scoring with a solo home run, his eighth of the season and first since July 2, on a 2-0 pitch he mashed 429 feet to center field.

Following a pair of singles sandwiched around a walk in the first inning, Eloy Jimenez blasted the first grand slam of his career to give the White Sox a 4-1 lead with Royals starter Jakob Junis having recorded just one out in the game.

Back-to-back solo home runs by Gordon and O’Hearn in the second inning — the fifth time the Royals have gone back-to-back this season — made it a one-run game, 4-3, but the White Sox answered when Adam Engel led off the second with a solo bomb to make it 5-3.

Junis allowed five earned runs on six hits (two homers), three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. He pitched into the sixth and faced two batters but did not record an out before giving way to the bullpen.

White Sox third baseman and cleanup hitter Yoan Moncada hit a two-run home run against relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the bottom of the seventh to increase his club’s lead to 7-3. Moncada’s mammoth blast went 452 feet to straightaway center field.

The teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-11, 5.97) will start for the Royals opposite White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (9-12, 5.17).