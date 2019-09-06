Jorge Lopez leads way with solid outing on mound as Royals blank Marlins

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Lopez, right, pitches to Miami Marlins’ Starlin Castro during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez saved his best start of the season for September. Not only did he log his longest scoreless outing of the season, but he also didn’t issue a walk.

Lopez, who got bumped out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen in May in favor of Glenn Sparkman, tossed six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to put the Royals on their way to a 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in front of an announced 8,915 at Marlins Park on Friday night in the first game of their interleague series.

The Royals (52-90) have just one interleague series remaining after this weekend. They host the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 24-25.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn and second baseman Whit Merrifield each went 2 for 4 and drove in one run apiece for Kansas City, while Hunter Dozier also had two hits, including his 25th home run of the season. Dozier has 78 RBIs this year.

The Royals scored the game’s first run on a Merrifield RBI single in the third inning, and they held onto that slim margin until they added runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout, earning his 27th save of the season.

Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (5-8) allowed two runs in 6 and 1/3 innings and struck out six in the loss. The Marlins (50-90) have now lost five of their last seven.

The two sides continue the series on Saturday night at Marlins Park. Left-hander Danny Duffy (5-6, 4.89) will start for the Royals. The Marlins will start left-hander Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.350).

Note: The Royals announced that Oklahoma State University and defending NCAA baseball national champion, Vanderbilt University, will play an exhibition game at noon on Saturday October 26 at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.