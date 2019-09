Royals Jesse Hahn pitched in a MLB game for the first time in two years September 05, 2019 05:57 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jesse Hahn pitched a scoreless inning of relief out of the bullpen against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 5, 2019. Hahn is coming back from elbow surgery, and hadn't pitched in the majors since 2017.