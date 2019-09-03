Royals

Jorge Soler breaks Mike Moustakas’ Royals home run record

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler, celebrating a home run Aug. 25, smashed his 39th of the season Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers to set a Royals franchise record. Soler broke Mike Moustakas’ record set in 2017.
Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler, celebrating a home run Aug. 25, smashed his 39th of the season Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers to set a Royals franchise record. Soler broke Mike Moustakas’ record set in 2017. Tony Dejak AP

Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler surpassed Mike Moustakas as the franchise’s single-season home run king on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Soler launched his 39th home run of the year, a towering three-run blast to left-center field with two outs, off a 2-2 pitch from Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.

The home run traveled an estimated 431 feet. Soler, 27, surpassed Moustakas’ mark of 38 home runs set in 2017. The Royals still have 23 games remaining this season after Tuesday night.

Soler has now hit nine home runs against the Tigers this season. He entered the night batting .417 with a .471 on-base percentage and a .950 slugging percentage against the division rivals.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  