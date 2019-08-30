Glass agrees to sell Royals to Sherman: ‘We have found everything we were looking for’

Five things to know about John Sherman John Sherman, prospective new owner of the Kansas City Royals, was targeted by the Glass family as a good potential owner of the Royals in part because of his experience and roots in KC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK John Sherman, prospective new owner of the Kansas City Royals, was targeted by the Glass family as a good potential owner of the Royals in part because of his experience and roots in KC.

Royals owner David Glass has agreed to sell the franchise to a group led by John Sherman, the team announced Friday afternoon.

No purchase price was announced but the team is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. To become official, the sale requires approval of Major League Baseball owners. Their annual meetings are Nov. 20 and 21 in Dallas.

League rules would also require Sherman, 64, to relinquish his minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians.

“I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity, and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy,” Sherman said in a release.

“Our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward in this great Kansas City region we all love — for decades to come.”

Glass, who turns 84 next week, is in his 20th season as owner and CEO of the Royals. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO after the death of Ewing Kauffman, the Royals’ founding owner, in 1993. In April 2000, the Glass family acquired the Royals from Kauffman’s estate for $96 million.

“The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family. Our goal, which I firmly believe we’ve achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward. In John Sherman we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise,” Glass said in a release. “John Sherman and his group far exceeded our hope for the next caretaker of Royals baseball. His love for Kansas City and the game of baseball is well documented as are his philanthropic endeavors in the surrounding communities. A native of this area, John has made a huge impact in our business community and is so passionate about baseball that he purchased an ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians three years ago to begin his relationship with this great game. We are truly blessed to have someone of John’s stature and business acumen available to us from the metropolitan area to take the reins of this organization going forward.

“As for my family, it has been an amazing run since we gained control of the franchise in 2000. I will miss this more than anyone realizes because I grew up loving this great game and was awarded a fantastic opportunity to own one of the 30 Major League clubs. We watched this club painfully come up 90-feet short in 2014 and then ultimately win that coveted World Series trophy in 2015. I will never forget the thrill of seeing over 800,000 people of this community come together on one sunny November day to salute the newly-crowned World Champions. It’s been a fantastic ride and I want to thank our great fans for supporting us through the years but now it’s time for someone else to oversee this franchise into its next championship and in John Sherman, we’ve found the perfect individual.”

The Royals, who entered Friday with a 47-88 record, are in the middle of their third consecutive losing season and on pace to lose 100 games for the second straight year. They finished .500 in 2016 after back-to-back World Series appearances, including the 2015 World Series championship season. In the last 19 seasons under Glass, the Royals have finished .500 or better five times. They lost 100 games in five of the 14 losing seasons.

The Indians named Sherman vice chairman and minority owner in August 2016. Prior to joining the Indians ownership, Sherman started and built Kansas City-based companies LPG Services Group and Inergy LP.

“We’re very supportive of John and his group reaching an agreement to acquire ownership of his hometown Kansas City Royals,” Indians owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a release. “His acquisition of the Royals is good for the game of baseball and I wish him the best. John has been a great partner of ours since 2016 and we are grateful for his contributions to our organization.”

This story will be updated