Royals’ offense stifled by Jacob deGrom in loss to Mets at The K

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The World Series matchup is now nearly four years ago, and the Royals aren’t in contention for a playoff spot this season. Be that as it may, there was an energy and atmosphere in the ballpark for Saturday night’s meeting with the Mets.

A significant contingent of Mets fans known as “The 7 Line Army” took up residency in the park and provided a raucous cheering section for the visitors, who are still chasing a playoff spot, while the Royals were attempting to turn around a homestand that started with back-to-back losses.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis did his best to keep pace with Mets ace and last year’s National League Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom, but Junis and his partners came up short in a 4-1 loss in front of an announced 28,697 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (44-79) can win the three-game series with a victory on Sunday afternoon. The Mets (63-60) entered the day 2.0 games back in the NL wild card race.

Junis (8-11) allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and two hit batters. Two of the runs charged to him scored after he’d exited the game. Up until the seventh inning, he’d matched up well with deGrom (8-7).

But deGrom held the Royals to one run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked two and handed the Mets’ bullpen a three-run lead in the eighth inning. The Royals didn’t score in the final two innings.

Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4, and designated hitter Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 and drove in the club’s lone run.

Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-8, 5.45) will start the series finale for the Royals on Sunday, while right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.36) is the scheduled starter for the Mets.