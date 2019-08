Royals Royals manager Ned Yost: We’ve got two mainstays in the middle of our lineup August 11, 2019 05:31 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's 10-2 win in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Aug. 11, 2019. Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit two home runs apiece in the win.