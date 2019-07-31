Royals face familiar issue in Wednesday afternoon loss to Blue Jays

Toronto’s Bo Bichette is congratulated by teammates after hitting his first major-league home run Wednesday at Kauffman Staduim. The Blue Jays beat the Royals 4-1 to complete a series sweep. AP

Sometimes, baseball can be a simple game.

Toronto’s 4-1 victory over the Royals on Wednesday afternoon — completing a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium — only further solidified a truth about today’s baseball landscape:

It’s awfully tough to win if you’re on the wrong side of the home run battle.

The Blue Jays knocked two more over the wall Wednesday, continuing a season-long trend against the Royals this season.

In going 6-1 against KC, Toronto outhomered the Royals in every single contest. In total, the Blue Jays hit 18 round-trippers compared to KC’s four.

Royals starter Jakob Junis was efficient and effective early before running into familiar issues when facing the order a third and fourth time.

Freddy Galvis’ 415-foot home run in the seventh broke a 1-all tie, then Bo Bichette led off the eighth with a solo shot — the first homer of his big-league career.

The Royals could only answer with one homer of their own. Cam Gallagher provided KC’s only tally in the third, reaching out to drive a Jacob Waguespack slider just over the reach of left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel into the Blue Jays’ bullpen in left.

Some of KC’s lack of run production could be blamed on misfortune. Jorge Soler had a 115-mph missile sail 386 feet to left only to be chased down by Gurriel. Hunter Dozier also had a deep smash to right-center that was knocked down by the wind in the third, with center-fielder Randal Grichuk snaring it while running on the warning track.

In all, it was still a disappointing offensive outing against a non-dominant starter. Waguespack not only had his longest outing of the season Wednesday (six innings), but it was also the first time in six appearances that he’d allowed fewer than three runs.

Junis’ final line: seven innings, four earned runs and six strikeouts with two walks. Each of those four tallies came in the sixth inning or later.

The Royals, who lost six of seven on the homestand while falling to 40-70, will have an off day before starting a 10-game road trip with a series at Minnesota.

