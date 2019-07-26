Royals’ Ned Yost provides update on shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s recovery

Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi talks about his shoulder injury Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi speaks with reporters the day after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation while diving for a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi speaks with reporters the day after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation while diving for a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi strode through the Royals clubhouse on Friday in a familiar way: with a smile on his face.

Mondesi remains on the injured list because of a left shoulder subluxation (or partially dislocated shoulder joint), and Friday’s contest against the Indians would mark the ninth he’s missed because of the ailment. He’s due to come off the 10-day injured list on Saturday, and while that won’t happen, Royals manager Ned Yost provided an update.

Reading from a report from the medical staff, Yost said of Mondesi: “He reported with continued reduction in his left shoulder soreness from the initial event. He was able to do rehab with no increase in symptoms, he did running outside with some light throwing and catch in the cage.”

Yost expects the medical staff will reassess Mondesi’s shoulder before the Royals’ home stand ends next Thursday.

“So,” Yost said, “he’s making progress.”

Mondesi was injured while diving for a foul ball against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 16 and placed on the injured list the next day. He is batting .266 with seven home runs, 31 stolen bases and 52 RBIs in 82 games this season.