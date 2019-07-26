Royals fall to the Cleveland Indians in 14 innings

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Royals came out on the wrong end of a battle of attrition that lasted past midnight and spanned 14 innings on Thursday night (into Friday morning).

The Royals pushed the Cleveland Indians, the club with the best winning percentage and the most wins since June 3, to the brink several times. However, Jose Ramirez’s solo home run in the 14th inning started a two-run inning as the Royals fell 5-4 in front of an announced 15,224 in the first game of a four-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

Ramirez’s homer was the first run scored since the sixth inning. The teams combined to leave 31 men on base.

The Royals (39-65) scored a run in the bottom of the 14th on a Jorge Soler sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Bubba Starling struck out with runners on first and second to end the game.

Starling tallied his first three-hit game in the majors, Alex Gordon also collected three hits and Hunter Dozier hit his 16th home run of the season to lead the Royals offense. Dozier has now driven in nine runs in 13 games against the Indians this season. He homered off Indians starter Adam Plutko for the second time in less than a week.

Starling extended his hitting streak to nine games. His 10-game on-base streak is the second-longest in club history by a player to begin his major-league career. Johnny Damon holds the record with 12 games.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery allowed one run on five hits, including a home run, and walked one in his second start of the season. He left the game with a 2-1 lead, and he made it through five innings on 64 pitches (36 strikes).

Montgomery worked on a limited pitch count because he’d pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this season with the Chicago Cubs prior to the trade that brought him back to the Royals, the organization that drafted him in 2008.

The Royals trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, but Whit Merrifield got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the score, 3-3, and it remained that way until Ramirez hit a solo home run off Brian Flynn, the seventh reliever of the night for the Royals.

Right-handed reliever Josh Staumont became the ninth player to make his major-league debut with the Royals this season. He pitched two scoreless innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the 12th inning.

Right-hander Jakob Junis (6-8, 4.83) will start for the Royals in the second game of the series on Friday night.