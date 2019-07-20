Royals designate Wily Peralta for assignment and promote Josh Staumont

Royals’ Ned Yost talks Mike Montgomery debut, loss to Indians Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Mike Montgomery first start since being traded to the team, controversial call at the plate on an Alex Gordon slide, and a 10-5 loss to Indians at Progressive Field on July 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses Mike Montgomery first start since being traded to the team, controversial call at the plate on an Alex Gordon slide, and a 10-5 loss to Indians at Progressive Field on July 19, 2019.

Royals relief pitcher Wily Peralta allowed three runs in the eighth inning in Cleveland of Friday night’s loss and that may have been the final straw for his tenure with the club.

The Royals designated Peralta for assignment on Saturday and recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont from Triple-A Omaha. Staumont, a former second-round pick (2015), will likely be the ninth player to make his major-league debut for the club this season.

Peralta, a former starting pitcher (46-50 with a 4.29 ERA in 120 starts in the majors), had been one of the few bright spots in the Royals bullpen last season. He finished 2018 having converted 14 of 14 save chances.

However, he’s been wildly inconsistent this season and has posted a 2-4 record with a 5.80 ERA (26 earned in 40 1/3 innings) in 23 appearances. Opponents batted .296 with 19 walks and 24 strikeouts against Peralta this season.

Staumont, 25, has gone 1-5 with two saves and a 3.16 ERA (18 earned runs in 51 1/3 innings) in 32 games for Omaha. Twelve of his appearances have come as a “opener” at Triple-A as the organization has experimented with a relief pitcher starting games as opposed to the traditional starting pitcher model.

Staumont has 74 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings to post the best strikeout per nine innings (12.97) in the Pacific Coast League (minimum 50 innings pitched), but he has also walked 37 batters this season and WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 1.32.