New Sportsbeat KC podcast: KC Royals future (Perez, Ned Yost, more) + World Cup champs

It’s difficult to discuss the Royals in the present tense, so KC Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to look at the future, with a focus on Salvador Perez, Bubba Starling and Ned Yost.

Also, how does Kansas City’s Women’s World Cup enthusiasm affect the city’s bid for the men’s 2026 World Cup?

You can read the stories we discussed here:

Sam Mellinger: How the 2019 Royals can still make progress: five keys to ponder this summer

Vahe Gregorian: Power & Light: U.S. women gave us both in a World Cup triumph accented by Kansas City

Sal Perez’s personality shines through arduous arm rehab process for Royals star