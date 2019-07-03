Royals handcuffed by Indians’ Mike Clevinger in 4-0 loss

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy leaves during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Duffy was saddled with the loss as the Royals were shut out 4-0. AP

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger’s dominating performance against the Royals lineup left Royals starter Danny Duffy nearly no room for error.

Despite Duffy’s quality start on his way to reaching a career milestone of 1,000 career innings, he took the loss as the Clevinger and the Indians’ bullpen completely shut down the Royals offense.

Clevinger (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four hits and struck out nine to set the tone as the Royals dropped their third consecutive game 4-0 in front of an announced 25,049 on Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. The Royals have been shut out six times this season.

The Royals, who’ve lost six of seven games, will try to avoid a three-game sweep in the July 4th matinee at home.

Clevinger improved to 7-0 in his career against the Royals after having entered the night with a 2.25 ERA against them in 11 previous appearances (10 starts).

Whit Merrifield (2-for-4) and Alex Gordon (2-for-3, walk) had two hits apiece for the Royals (29-58).

Duffy (3-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, five walks and two runs. He also struck out three. He gave up at least one home run in his fourth consecutive start. Each of his last three homers have come against his slider.

Duffy made it through the first two innings having thrown just 13 pitches (10 strikes), and he’d retired six consecutive batters to start the game. Four of those first six outs came on ground balls to the infield.

Roberto Perez gave the Indians their first hit and first run within the span of three pitches. Perez lined a pitch to the right field corner for a triple on a close call at third base.

Two pitches later, Duffy uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Perez to score from third for the game’s first run on another bang-bang play at home plate.

Even after giving up a run in the third, Duffy didn’t reach the 30-pitch plateau until the fourth inning.

With one out in the fourth and a 1-2 count against the Indians’ most dangerous hitter, Carlos Santana, Duffy’s 1-2 slider lingered in the middle of the plate until Santana tagged it 388 feet to left field for a solo home run. Duffy ended that same inning by striking out Jason Kipnis swinging at a slider.

Duffy pitched into the seventh inning. A pair of two-out walks loaded the bases with Santana coming up, and Duffy gave way to reliever Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy got Santana to hit an inning-ending ground ball to first base to keep the score 2-0.

The Indians tacked on two more runs with two outs in the eighth inning off McCarthy on Perez’s two-run home run down the left field line that wrapped around the foul pole.

In their final turn at-bat, the Royals got a leadoff double from Merrifield and a one-out walk by Gordon, but Hunter Dozier lined out and Jorge Soler hit a broken-bat ground ball to second base.

Notes: Right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger, who the Royals put on unconditional release waivers, is now a free agent. Boxberger, a former All-Star closer who the club signed in February, posted a 5.40 ERA with a .243 opponent’s batting average, a 1.58 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings this season.