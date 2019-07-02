Royals
Adalberto Mondesi rejoining the Royals; KC makes other roster moves, too
As the Royals return to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday for the final time before the All-Star break, their lineup is finally complete.
Kansas City activated shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day injury list Tuesday, optioning Humberto Arteaga to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
The Royals also recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Newberry and sent Scott Barlow to Omaha.
They placed Mondesi on the injured list last month with a groin strain. He initially tried to play through the ailment.
The team navigated the entire month of June without one of its top-four hitters, with third baseman Hunter Dozier sidelined the first three weeks with an oblique strain and his return coinciding with Mondesi’s absence.
Mondesi, who turns 24 later this month, comes back to a .269 batting average with six home runs and 44 RBI. He leads baseball with 27 stolen bases and eight triples.
When the injury sidelined him, he was perhaps in need of a break anyway. Mondesi batted .203 across 64 at-bats in June, striking out 22 times and walking just once. He did not homer in the month.
During a two-game rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Mondesi was 2 for 9 (.222) with one double and a stolen base. He struck out four times.
