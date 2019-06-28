Royals fall to home-happy Blue Jays 6-2 in Toronto

Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up three runs in his 6 2/3 innings of work on Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays. AP

With two outs and needing one pitch to get out of the seventh inning with the score tied, Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy threw, watched the ball launch off of Eric Sogard’s bat, and turned. Shortly thereafter he hunched over as if he’d taken that swing right to the gut.

Sogard’s solo home run into the right-field corner knocked the wind out of Duffy and put the Toronto Blue Jays in front for good as the Royals faltered late in a 6-2 loss in the first game of a four-game series in front of an announced 18,399 at the Rogers Centre on Friday night.

While the Royals got to Blue Jays starting pitcher Sean Reid-Foley in the middle innings, the Blue Jays (30-52) hit crucial home runs late to tie, take the lead and add to their lead against the Royals pitching staff. Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit two home runs, both in the final four innings to go along with Sogard’s blast.

All six of the Blue Jays’ runs came on home runs.

Martin Maldonado went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for the Royals (28-54), and Alex Gordon went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Cheslor Cuthbert also had two hits in the loss.

Both starters kept the opposing offenses in the role of mere supporting characters in their unlikely pitchers’ duel for the first four innings.

While Duffy, now in his ninth big-league season, has been lights-out at times in his career, Reid-Foley entered the game with just nine career starts in the majors, just one this season, and he’d allowed three runs in two innings and racked up 52 pitches in the process.

This time around, neither team scored a run through the first four innings. Duffy struck out six through four, and each team’s lineup managed to scratch out just two hits apiece.

Reid-Foley, 23, had allowed just two harmless singles and one walk over the first four innings, then Maldonado stepped into the box in the fifth inning with bad intentions and swinging a relatively-hot bat in his previous 10 games.

Having hit .333 with six doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in his previous 10 games, Maldonado crushed a 2-0 curveball from Reid-Foley over the center-field wall for his fourth home run of the season.

The Royals added another run in the sixth inning on a Nicky Lopez one-out double followed by Gordon’s RBI single up the middle. That gave the Royals a 2-0 edge and marked the end of the outing for Reid-Foley after 5 1/3 innings.

A communication breakdown between Royals shortstop Humberto Arteago and left fielder Gordon let a pop-up off the bat of Vlad Guerrero Jr., drop in for a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. The next batter, Gurriel, hit a 3-2 pitch from Duffy out to center for a game-tying two-run homer.

Sogard’s seventh-inning home run off Duffy gave the Jays their first lead, and the Royals left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

After a Cuthbert single and a Maldonado one-out double, Billy Hamilton struck out and the Jays intentionally walked Whit Merrifield to load the bases and pitch to Lopez. Lopez hit a chopper down the first base line for the final out of the inning.

Gurriel’s second homer of the night added an insurance run in the eighth off Royals reliever Wily Peralta. Gurriel has now had back-to-back multi-homer games. Royals left-hander Tim Hill gave up a two-run homer to Randal Grichuk in the eighth inning.