Royals offense whiffs against Indians’ Trevor Bauer in series finale

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Tuesday night’s ninth-inning Royals rally spearheaded by Hunter Dozier changed the complexion of the series going into Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match.

The Royals came into their getaway day game with the chance to win the series and go 2-1-2 in their last five series.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer almost single-handed stomped those hopes out. Bauer (6-6) struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He received an ovation from the home crowd when he left the game with two outs and two on in the seventh inning.

Behind’s Bauer’s brilliance, the Indians won the game 5-3 and the series in front of an announced 22,246 at Progressive Field. The Royals will continue their road trip on Friday in Toronto following an off-day on Thursday.

The outing marked Bauer’s fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season. His 12 strikeouts were a season high, and he tied a career high by throwing 127 pitches.

The Royals didn’t scratch out their first hit against Bauer until two outs in the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, the Indians scored four runs against Royals starter Jakob Junis (4-7) in the first four innings, one each in the first and the third as well as two in the fourth.

Three of the first four hits Junis allowed were singles. However, a single, a stolen base and another single put Francisco Lindor on third base with one out in the first inning. He scored the game’s first run on Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice fly.

Lindor doubled to start the third inning, and he scored the game’s second run on a RBI single by Oscar Mercado.

Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin each hit solo home runs in the fourth inning, Bauers to start the inning and Naquin with two outs.

Humberto Arteaga’s single stopped Bauer’s budding no-hit bid in the fifth and started a stretch of three consecutive hits, the last one an RBI double by Billy Hamilton on a fly ball that dropped along the left field line.

Junis pitched six innings and allowed four runs, nine hits and one walk. He struck out four and allowed two home runs.

Left-handed reliever Tim Hill, recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game, retired the side in order in the seventh, but he allowed one unearned run in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single by Jordan Luplow. Hill committed a two-base throwing error on a ground ball back to the mound by Kipnis to start the eighth.

The Royals tried to rally in the ninth for the second consecutive game. Lucas Duda’s third home run of the season made the score 5-2 with one out in the ninth. After Arteaga doubled, Alex Gordon’s pinch-hit RBI single moved them within two runs, 5-3, with one out.

Billy Hamilton struck out looking for the second out of the ninth. Whit Merrifield struck out swinging to end the game.