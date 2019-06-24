Royals-Indians series preview, probable pitchers: KC starts road trip in Ohio

Royals manager Ned Yost: Dozier looks to be in good shape Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost 's postgame press conference following the team's 6-1 win against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2019. The Royals earned a split of the four-game series with the win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost 's postgame press conference following the team's 6-1 win against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2019. The Royals earned a split of the four-game series with the win.

Matchup: The Royals (27-51) begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians (42-35) on Monday night at Progressive Field in Ohio. First pitch on Monday and Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CDT. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for a 12:10 p.m. CDT start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) have the radio broadcasts.

Season series: Royals lead 3-0.

Probable rotations: Cleveland: Adam Plutko (rh, 3-1, 4.55), Shane Bieber (rh, 6-3, 3.86), Trevor Bauer (rh, 5-6, 3.69); Kansas City: Brad Keller (rh, 3-9, 4.45), Glenn Sparkman (rh, 2-3, 3.62), Jakob Junis (rh, 4-6, 5.18).

Royals notes: A 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins gave the Royals a series split in their four-game set. They’ve now won five of eight games and have gone 2-1-1 in their last four series. … Whit Merrifield collected his 26th multi-hit game of the season, which leads the team. He enters this week leading the majors in hits (98), and he’s on pace for 204 hits. Merrifield’s slash line through 78 games is .302/.349/.498, and he’s hit 10 home runs and stolen 11 bases. … Glenn Sparkman has made six starts this season and eight relief appearances. In his six starts, he’s posted a 3.38 ERA, held opponents to a .220 batting average against (compared to .315 in relief), posted a 2.67 strikeouts per walk (compared to 1.83) as well as a 1.03 WHIP (compared to 1.64).

Indians notes: Cleveland continues a six-game home stand after having swept three games against the Detroit Tigers. First baseman Carlos Santana and left fielder Jordan Luplow each hit home runs in a 7-6 win on Sunday. … Santana enters the week batting .295 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs. He’s posted a .416 on-base percentage and a .541 slugging percentage. In his past 15 games, Santana has slashed .327/.478/.692 with six home runs, 10 RBIs and 15 walks. … Wednesday’s scheduled starting pitcher Trevor Bauer ranks second in the American League in innings pitched (112 1/3 in 17 starts) and ranks fifth in strikeouts (122) as well as eighth in batting average against (.209).