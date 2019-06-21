Royals
Hunter Dozier is back. Royals activate cleanup hitter from injured list
The most productive early-season bat in the Royals’ lineup is back.
The Royals activated third baseman Hunter Dozier from the 10-day injured list Friday, returning outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
The initial two months of the season offered a glimpse of a potential breakthrough year for Dozier. He returns to a .314/.398/.598 slash line with 11 home runs and 12 doubles. Despite missing the past three weeks because of a right oblique strain, Dozier still leads the team with a 2.2 WAR, slightly ahead of leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.
Dozier went on a rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he was 5 for 14.
In his quick stint with the Royals this month, Bonifacio batted .350 (7 for 20) with three doubles and three RBI.
