Royals-Mariners series preview, probable pitchers: Royals visit the Northwest

Matchup: The Royals (23-48) begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners (31-44) on Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. First pitch on Monday and Tuesday is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CDT. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for a 5:40 p.m. CDT start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Danny Duffy (lh, 3-3, 4.38), Homer Bailey (rh, 5-6, 5.37), Brad Keller (rh, 3-8, 3.97); Seattle: Tommy Milone (lh, 1-1, 3.42), Yusei Kikuchi (lh, 3-4, 3.78), Marco Gonzales (lh, 7-6, 4.50).

Season series: Seattle leads 4-0.

Royals notes: Catcher Martin Maldonado logged his second three-hit game of the season on Sunday in a series-ending win against the Minnesota Twins on the road. Maldonado, a .219 career hitter, has batted .237 in his past 30 games. He’ll head into this week’s series having gone 5-for-12 with three runs scored and three RBIs in his past three games. … Jorge Soler’s 18 home runs put him on pace for 41 this season. The Royals’ single-season record for home runs in a season is 38 by Mike Moustakas (2017). Jermaine Dye (2000) and Moustakas (2017) are the only two Royals have hit more than 18 homers through 70 team games. … Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier begins a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday. He’s expected to play three games with the team before returning to Kansas City for the birth of his second child.

Mariners notes: Seattle ranks second in the majors in home runs (132), though they’ve traded away two of their top offensive power threats in June. The Mariners sent outfielder Jay Bruce (14 home runs) to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 2, and they trade Edwin Encarnacion (21 homers) to the New York Yankees on June 15. Encarnacion leads the American League in homers. … Outfielder Domingo Santana enters this series tied for third in the AL in RBIs (49). Santa has posted a slash line of .274/.337/.467 this season. … Daniel Vogelbach’s 17 home runs are tied for the seventh-most in the AL. In his past seven games, he’s batted .308 with two home runs, four RBIs and eight walks. In four games against the Royals this season, Vogelbach hit two home runs.