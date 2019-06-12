Royals fail to snap unpleasant series streak in 3-2 loss to Detroit

Top draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. slips on a Royals uniform for the first time During a news conference Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kauffman Stadium, Bobby Witt Jr., slipped on a Royals uniform for the first time, and then took questions from the media. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a news conference Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kauffman Stadium, Bobby Witt Jr., slipped on a Royals uniform for the first time, and then took questions from the media.

An ugly Kansas City streak still might end this week ... but it’ll have to wait until Thursday in Omaha.





The Royals — with a chance to win their first series in nearly two months — wasted a strong outing from starter Danny Duffy in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

KC, which has now split the first two games against Detroit, has not won a set in any of its last 16 tries. The third and final game of the series comes Thursday night at TD Ameritrade Park — home of the College World Series.

Since sweeping Cleveland from April 12-14, the Royals are 0-14-2 in series while continuing an early pace toward a 100-loss season.

Detroit pushed the go-ahead run around in the eighth, as normally reliable reliever Jake Diekman failed to hold a 2-2 tie.

JaCoby Jones walked, then Christin Stewart followed with a hard liner that shot through the legs of Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for a double down the right-field line.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to load the bases, and though Diekman struck out Miguel Cabrera, Brandon Dixon followed with a deep sacrifice fly to right to give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage.

Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene each delivered scoreless innings to secure the win.

Jorge Soler provided the run production for the Royals early.





In the third, he turned on a 2-2 changeup, sending a 108-mph shot bounding a foot from the top of the wall in right for a two-out double that scored Whit Merrifield from third.

Soler came through in the clutch again two innings later, lining a two-out single to right to bring in Alex Gordon from second while tying the score at 2.

Duffy recovered from a rough start to give the Royals a quality performance. He walked his first two batters — eight balls on nine pitches — before settling in for his longest outing of the year, going seven strong while allowing two runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.

