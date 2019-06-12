Royals
Royals fail to snap unpleasant series streak in 3-2 loss to Detroit
An ugly Kansas City streak still might end this week ... but it’ll have to wait until Thursday in Omaha.
The Royals — with a chance to win their first series in nearly two months — wasted a strong outing from starter Danny Duffy in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
KC, which has now split the first two games against Detroit, has not won a set in any of its last 16 tries. The third and final game of the series comes Thursday night at TD Ameritrade Park — home of the College World Series.
Since sweeping Cleveland from April 12-14, the Royals are 0-14-2 in series while continuing an early pace toward a 100-loss season.
Detroit pushed the go-ahead run around in the eighth, as normally reliable reliever Jake Diekman failed to hold a 2-2 tie.
JaCoby Jones walked, then Christin Stewart followed with a hard liner that shot through the legs of Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for a double down the right-field line.
Nicholas Castellanos walked to load the bases, and though Diekman struck out Miguel Cabrera, Brandon Dixon followed with a deep sacrifice fly to right to give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage.
Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene each delivered scoreless innings to secure the win.
Jorge Soler provided the run production for the Royals early.
In the third, he turned on a 2-2 changeup, sending a 108-mph shot bounding a foot from the top of the wall in right for a two-out double that scored Whit Merrifield from third.
Soler came through in the clutch again two innings later, lining a two-out single to right to bring in Alex Gordon from second while tying the score at 2.
Duffy recovered from a rough start to give the Royals a quality performance. He walked his first two batters — eight balls on nine pitches — before settling in for his longest outing of the year, going seven strong while allowing two runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.
