Royals’ Danny Duffy unravels in Rangers’ six-run sixth inning

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, left, walks out to the mound to take the ball from starting pitcher Danny Duffy after Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo hit a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy gave up as many runs in one inning as he did in his past three starts combined, and that’s all the Texas Rangers needed on Friday night.

The Royals dropped the second game of their four-game series with the Rangers, 6-2, in front of an announced 31,183 at Globe Life Park. Cheslor Cuthbert hit a home run in his first at-bat back in the majors, and Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon both tripled in the loss.

Through the first five innings, Duffy looked as efficient and sharp as he has all season. He hadn’t given up a walk, allowed just two hits and struck out six. The Royals led 2-0 going into the sixth, but Duffy started the sixth inning off with a walk to Danny Santana after having been ahead 1-2 in the count.

“Up until that point he had allowed two base runners and just two singles” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Duffy. “He was rolling. Pitch count was down. He was really doing a good job of handling his pitch count. I’m thinking, okay he’s going to waltz through the sixth hopefully get him into the seventh and my decision is going to be is he going to be alright to go back out for the eighth.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Duffy struck out No. 9 hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa, then gave up three consecutive singles, the first just got past the dive of second baseman Nicky Lopez. Elvis Andrus followed with a line drive to center field that scored Santana and cut the Royals’ two-run lead in half.

Then Duffy fielded Hunter Pence’s soft dribbler to the third base side of the mound. With Cuthbert having come off the third-base bag to make a play on the ball, Duffy looked toward third base, but he had to go to first, and Pence beat out the throw to load the bases.

Duffy walked Nomar Mazara on five pitches to force in the tying run with still just one out. That left the bases loaded for Joey Gallo, who entered the day tied for fifth in the AL in home runs (15). Gallo punished a 1-1 pitch from Duffy to deep center field for the first grand slam of his career.

“He’s a guy that I can’t allow to beat me, and unfortunately that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Duffy said of Gallo.

The game shaped up as a pitchers’ duel for the first five innings, and the Royals put themselves in front early.

Cuthbert’s home run in his first at-bat gave the Royals the lead in the second inning. The drive to right-center field marked his first home run since May 2, 2018, on the road against Boston off of pitcher Matt Barnes (a span of 17 at-bats for Cuthbert).

The Royals second run came with two outs in the fifth inning. Mondesi drew a walk, stole second and then scored on Gordon’s RBI triple. Gordon’s blast hit the center-field wall and missed being a home run by a few feet.

Gordon’s triple gave the club 10 players with at least one triple this season. It was also the club’s second triple of the night. Merrifield doubled in the third inning to move into a tie with Mondesi for the American League lead with seven triples. The Royals entered the night with 23 triples, 10 more than the next closest team in the AL (Tampa Bay).

Once the Rangers broke things open with the six-run sixth inning, the Royals never mounted a rally.