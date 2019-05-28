Royals promote top prospect Brady Singer to Double-A Northwest Arkansas

Watch Brady Singer pitch for Florida The Kansas City Royals selected RHP Brady Singer No. 18 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday. Watch him pitch for the University of Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Royals selected RHP Brady Singer No. 18 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday. Watch him pitch for the University of Florida.

Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, the Royals’ top selection in last year’s Major League Baseball Draft, will make the jump from High-A to Double-A just a couple of months into his first professional season.

The top-ranked prospect in the Royals farm system according to both Baseball America and MLB.com, Singer came into this season ranked 67th among Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects before having thrown a pitch in the minor leagues.

Singer, drafted 18th overall in 2018 out of the University of Florida, posted a 5-2 record with a 1.87 ERA in 10 starts for High-A Wilmington this season. He struck out 53, gave up 51 hits, including one home run, and walked 13 in 57 2/3 innings. Opponents batted .248 against him and he posted a 1.11 WHIP.

Singer’s last start came on Monday in Wilmington. He pitched seven scoreless innings against Myrtle Beach and allowed four hits and two walks and struck out four.

While the roster move has not been made official, the Royals have acknowledged that Singer, who’ll turn 23 in August, will make his next start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Singer was one three pitchers drafted in the first round by the Royals last season in Wilmington’s starting rotation. Left-hander Daniel Lynch and right-hander Jackson Kowar, Singer’s college teammate, formed a formidable trio.

Lynch, 22, has gone 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts. He’s allowed 56 hits (two home runs), 14 walks and struck out 51 while having posted a 1.30 WHIP in 54 innings. Lynch has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts (20 innings).

Kowar, 22, has gone 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA in nine starts. He’s struck out 48 in 49 innings, and he’s allowed 45 hits and 17 walks for a 1.27 WHIP.

ESPN.com senior analyst Keith Law, a former Toronto Blue Jays special assistant to the general manager, wrote a scouting notebook on May 17 after having seen Singer and Lynch pitch in person. He finished his assessment of the those two by writing, “I don’t think either guy belongs in high-A at this point.”