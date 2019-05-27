Royals-White Sox series preview, probable pitchers: Royals make a return visit to Chicago

Ned Yost on the Royals walk-off win against the Yankees Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 8-7 win over the New York Yankees in 10 innings at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019. The Royals gave up a 7-1 lead, but got the walk-off win on Whit Merrifield's RBI single. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 8-7 win over the New York Yankees in 10 innings at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019. The Royals gave up a 7-1 lead, but got the walk-off win on Whit Merrifield's RBI single.

Matchup: The Royals (18-34) start a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox (23-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field starting on Monday afternoon. First pitch on Monday is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CDT The games on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts of each game.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Homer Bailey (rh, 4-5, 6.13), Brad Keller (rh, 3-5, 4.43), TBA; Chicago: Ivan Nova (rh, 3-4, 6.96), Lucas Giolito (rh, 6-1, 2.77), Reynaldo Lopez (rh, 3-5, 6.03).

Season series: Tied 3-3.

Royals notes: The Royals won the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees, 8-7, in 10 innings at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. Whit Merrifield’s walk-off RBI single provided the margin of victory. Martin Maldonado, Ryan O’Hearn, Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier each hit home runs in the game. … Monday’s scheduled starter Homer Bailey will make his first career starter against the Chicago White Sox. They’ll be the 27th team he’s faced, leaving the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Royals as teams he hasn’t faced. Bailey has given up 11 runs (10 earned) in his last six innings (two starts). … Adalberto Mondesi entered Sunday’s action leading the majors in stolen bases with 18. Since last year’s all-star break, Mondesi has a team-high 45 steals. The Royals lead the majors with 49 steals, and they’re on pace for 156 stolen bases this season.

White Sox notes: The White Sox are coming off their third consecutive loss, a 7-0 whitewash by the Minnesota Twins. Outfielder Charles Tilson led the team with two hits, while Yolmer Sanchez reached base twice (one walk, one hit). Starter Dylan Covey fell to 0-4 in seven games (five starts). … Shortstop Tim Anderson will face the Royals for the first time since being hit by a pitch that started a bench-clearing altercation and led to suspensions for Anderson, White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals pitcher Brad Keller. Anderson, who hasn’t played in the past two games, has posted a slash line of .337/.369/.506 with eight home runs and 28 runs scored in 46 games. … First baseman Jose Abreu leads the team in home runs (13), doubles (14), RBIs (42) and slugging percentage (.522). Abreu has hit three home runs in his past seven games.