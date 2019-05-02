Royals-Tigers series preview, probable pitchers: KC travels to Detroit again

Royals manager Ned Yost says Danny Duffy is “really, really on top of his game.” The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium. Starter Danny Duffy allowed one run in six innings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium. Starter Danny Duffy allowed one run in six innings.

Matchup: The Royals (11-21) begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers (13-15) on Friday night at Comerica Park in Detroit. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CDT. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CDT, and Sunday’s first pitch will be at 12:10 p.m. CDT

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all four games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts.

Season series: Tigers lead 3-0.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Jorge López (rh, 0-2, 5.08), Homer Bailey (rh, 2-3, 5.70), Brad Keller (rh, 2-3, 4.07); Detroit: Matthew Boyd (lh, 2-2, 3.13), TBA, Spencer Turnbull (rh, 2-2, 2.53).

Royals notes: The Royals’ 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday meant the Royals split their four-game series and fell to 3-4 during their seven-game homestand. Two of the Royals’ three wins came in Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep of the Rays. … Third baseman Hunter Dozier has posted a slash line of .435/.530/.855 in his last 20 games, and he had 15 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs during that span. Going into Thursday night’s games, Dozier ranked third in the AL in batting average (.344), second in OBP (.443) and slugging percentage (.677) and first in OPS (1.121). … Recently called up infielder Kelvin Gutierrez became the first player in Royals history with at least one RBI in four of five games to start his career in the majors. His seven RBIs match Mark Quinn and Aaron Guiel for a franchise record through five games.

Tigers notes: The Tigers had an off-day on Thursday, but they enter the series having lost five of six games after a loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. The last time they hosted the Royals, the Tigers swept a three-game series in early April. … Pitcher Shane Greene finished the first month of the season with the second-most saves (12) in MLB and earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors. Greene converted 12 save opportunities and pitched in all but one of the team’s 13 wins. He has given up two runs on six hits in 14 innings. He struck out 17 and walked three. … Second baseman Josh Harrison (left shoulder contusion), outfielder Christin Stewart (right quad strain) and pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (UCL sprain) are all currently on the injured list for the Tigers. Stewart went 5 for 10 with two runs scored and seven RBIs in the three-game series between the teams in April.