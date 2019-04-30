Royals-Rays postponed, will play doubleheader Wednesday afternoon

Royals relief pitcher Brad Boxberger made mechanical overhaul Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brad Boxberger speaks to reporters after pitching two scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 29, 2019. Boxberger had struggled with command to start the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brad Boxberger speaks to reporters after pitching two scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 29, 2019. Boxberger had struggled with command to start the season.

Tuesday night’s Royals game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed because of heavy rain, the team announced shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The teams, who opened a four-game series on Monday night, will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game scheduled for a 12:15 p.m. first pitch. The second game will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Royals right-hander Jakob Junis, Tuesday’s scheduled starter, will start one of Wednesday’s games. The Royals will add right-hander Glenn Sparkman with the 26th roster spot afforded because of the doubleheader.

Sparkman, who was on the road with the Triple-A Omaha affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday, will start the other game of the doubleheader. The Royals did not immediately designate which starter will pitch in which game.

Wednesday’s scheduled starter, Danny Duffy, will have his start pushed back to Thursday in the series finale at 1:15 p.m.

The Rays will start reliever Ryne Stanek in Wednesday’s first game, while last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell, will start the second game.

Patrons who had tickets for the game originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday are able to attend both games with their original May 1 ticket.

Tickets for the Tuesday, April 30 game are not valid for entry for the May 1 games. All fans who had tickets for the April 30 game may exchange their ticket for any game during the 2019 regular season.

Qualifying ticket purchasers for the originally scheduled May 1 game at 7:15 p.m. who are unable to attend because of the time change will be emailed a ticket voucher good for a future 2019 regular season game. More information on the team’s ticket policy is at Royals.com/weather.