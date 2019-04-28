Royals fall behind early and can’t recover in series finale against Angels

Royals pitcher Homer Bailey bounces back Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey bounced back from his shortest out of the season to give the Royals six innings on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He also bounced back from a three-run first inning against the LA Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey bounced back from his shortest out of the season to give the Royals six innings on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He also bounced back from a three-run first inning against the LA Angels at Kauffman Stadium.

One day after the Royals offense pounded Los Angeles for nine runs and a season-high 15 hits, the Angels jumped out to an early lead and watched as their starting pitcher Matt Harvey quieted bats for seven innings.

The Royals dropped the rubber match of their three-game weekend series 7-3 Sunday afternoon in front of an announced 21,549 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (9-19) lost their fourth consecutive series. They face the Tampa Bay Rays starting Monday night at Kauffman.

“As an offense, it was a little bit too late today,” Royals left fielder Alex Gordon said. “Overall as a series — we had a good day yesterday, but we gotta be more consistent from the get-go. Friday and Sunday just weren’t very good offensive days. At least we showed some life towards the end of the game here.”

Harvey, a former No. 7 overall pick of the New York Mets in 2010, made his sixth career start with the Angels (12-17) after having signed with the club in December.

A former All-Star Game starter for the National League and one of the key members of the Mets starting rotation when they clashed with the Royals in the 2015 World Series, injuries and surgeries seemingly derailed Harvey’s career.

Since 2015, he’s started just 68 games in the majors in a little more than three seasons.

However, the Royals couldn’t quite figure out Harvey for the vast majority of his seven innings. He held the Royals to two hits, the first coming on a Gordon first-inning double that hit halfway up the center field wall. The second came in the seventh inning.

“He’s one of those pitchers that has all four pitches — fastball, changeup, slider, curve — and when he’s hitting the corners and mixing it up he can be tough,” Gordon said. “After the first inning he kinda got locked in and kinda looked like the Matt Harvey of old.”

On the other side, Royals starter Homer Bailey experienced a slight one-inning hangover from his last start in Tampa Bay. Bailey pitched into the second inning last Tuesday and struggled mightily before being relieved. He gave up four runs in that outing.

Sunday, Bailey gave up three first-inning runs on four hits — three singles — and all came after he retired the first batter.

Albert Pujols’ two-run double opened the scoring as his hard-hit grounder down the third-base line got under the glove of recently called up rookie third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Tommy La Stella’s ground out to second base allowed the third run to score.

“Yeah, he did great,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Guti is a plus defender at third base and that’s a play I expect him to make. He makes that play and (Bailey) gets out of that with nothing. He didn’t have his best stuff today but he grinded it out and gave us six good innings.”

Mike Trout helped manufacture an Angels run in the third. He singled, tagged and advanced on a fly ball to right, stole third and scored on a single by Andrelton Simmons. Trout’s run gave the Angels a 4-0 advantage.

The Royals scored their first run in the fourth without a hit. Gordon struck out swinging, but he reached first after the pitch ricocheted from the catcher. Gordon then moved up to second on Hunter Dozier’s walk, tagged and advanced to third on Ryan O’Hearn’s fly out to right field and scored on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Bailey didn’t allow another run after the third inning, and he left with the Royals trailing 4-1 after six innings. He retired the last 10 batters he faced. He finished the day having allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks, and he also struck out three.

Bailey said as the game went on he found a rhythm that escaped him in his previous outing.

“I really did, especially coming off the one before that where I had a lot of walks,” Bailey said. “Then today not having any walks to kind of get back and be aggressive in the zone, find the zone again and then kind of work from middle out. The last 10 batters really felt better. I really felt like I could’ve gone seven, but I didn’t argue when they said I was done.”

The Royals cut the deficit to two runs, 4-2, in the eighth inning after Harvey handed it over to the bullpen. Three of the first four batters of the inning reached, and Dozier hit an RBI single up the middle with two runners on against reliever Ty Buttrey.

Recently called up pitcher Ben Lively gave up a three-run home run with two outs and a 3-2 count on Justin Bour in the top of the ninth to turn a two-run game into a 7-2 Angels advantage.

The Royals added a run in the ninth with two outs when Gutierrez (2-for-4) attempted to score from third on a wild pitch. He was initially called out, but was ruled safe upon review as the pitcher, Hansel Robles, blocked home plate and made contact with the runner before having the ball.