Royals-Angels series preview, probable pitchers: Duffy to pitch opener of homestand

Matchup: The Royals (8-17) begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and Sunday afternoon’s game will start at 1:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) have the radio broadcasts.

Probable rotations: Los Angeles: Tyler Skaggs (lh, 1-2, 4.20), Jaime Barria (rh, 2-1, 4.26), Matt Harvey (rh, 0-2, 8.03); Kansas City: Danny Duffy (lh, 0-0, 0.00), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-2, 4.50), Homer Bailey (rh, 2-2, 5.63).

Angels notes: The Angels were set to finish a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night in California. The Yankees won the first three games. … Angels center fielder Mike Trout, a two-time AL MVP and seven-time All-Star, entered Thursday leading all qualifiers in MLB in on-base percentage (.510) and walks (25) while also slugging .636. He also began the day leading the Angles or tied for the lead in home runs (six), RBIs (14), walks and stolen bases (two). … Former Royals outfielder Brian Goodwin, who the club released at the end of spring training, went into Thursday night batting a team-best .344 while having also posted a .419 on-base percentage and a .594 slugging percentage. Goodwin’s 14 runs scored are the second-most on the team behind only Trout. In a small sample size against left-handed pitchers (12 at-bats), he has batted .417 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Royals notes: The Royals snapped a five-game losing streak and posted season highs for runs (10) and hits (14) in a win on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida. Thursday served as a scheduled off day following a stretch of 19 consecutive games. … Danny Duffy will make his first start of the season Friday after beginning the season on the injured list because of shoulder tightness. Duffy’s 2018 season included a stint on the disabled list because of a shoulder impingement. He went 8-12 with a 4.88 ERA in 28 starts last season. … Third baseman Hunter Dozier did not play the last two games of the team’s road trip because of back spasms and back stiffness. Dozier could be back in the lineup on Friday. During the road trip, Dozier batted .417 with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, four homers), five RBIs and eight walks. He’s also had at least one hit in his past four games.