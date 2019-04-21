Royals drop heart-breaker to Yankees in 10 innings

New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

The Royals rallied to take a late lead and seemed poised to salvage a series split and bounce back from back-to-back losses before it turned into a full-fledged streak.

Instead, the Royals bullpen couldn’t hold on in extra innings, and the Yankees came away with a 7-6 walk-off win in front of an announced 40,523 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After having won the finale of their series in Chicago and taking the first game of the series against the Yankees, the Royals concluded the middle leg of their 10-game road swing with three consecutive losses and a second straight series loss.

The Yankees capitalized on Jake Diekman’s command issues in the 10th inning. Diekman walked the first two batters of the inning. Then, with former Yankee and current Royals reliever Ian Kennedy on the mound, Thairo Estrada’s sacrifice bunt put the winning run on third with one out. Then Austin Romine’s deep fly ball went over the drawn-in outfield for the walk-off hit.

Once the Royals weathered the storm that was Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton, their offense found new life in the Yankees’ bullpen.

The Royals batted around against Yankees relievers Chad Green and Adam Ottavino in a six-run eighth inning that featured five hits, including two home runs, and a string of six consecutive batter reaching base at one point.

Adalberto Mondesi’s two-run double with the bases started the scoring, and Alex Gordon followed up with a game-tying three-run home run to right field. The next batter, Hunter Dozier, hit his sixth home run of the season on the first pitch he saw from Ottavino to give the Royals a 6-5 lead.

The Yankees pulled even in the bottom half of the eighth when Mike Tauhcman doubled off reliever Wily Peralta, advanced on a ground out and scored on Austin Romine’s RBI single to left field.

That prompted the Yankees to bring in dominant left-handed flame-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman and his 100 mph fastball in the ninth inning.

Billy Hamilton’s single up the middle gave the Royals a promising start. After he stole second and third to get 90 feet away with one out, Chapman struck out Mondesi and got Gordon to fly out to keep the game tied.

Paxton overwhelmed Royals hitters for six scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk. Paxton kept the momentum rolling from his start against the Boston Red Sox last Tuesday, when he struck out 12 in eight scoreless innings.

Paxton became the first Yankee and 11th pitcher all time to strike out at least 12 batters and not allow a run in consecutive appearances.

Up until Gordon’s seventh-inning double down the line and just over third base, the Royals hadn’t had an extra-base hit against Paxton. Their only two hits to that point had been singles, one of those an infield single.

Paxton walked the next batter, Dozier, to give the Royals two men on base in the same inning for the first time in the game. Paxton turned the game over to the bullpen with two on and no outs in the seventh and a 5-0 lead.

Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle retired the next three batters to keep the five-run lead intact. Jorge Soler and Lucas Duda were caught looking at third strikes, while Chris Owing flew out to right field.

The Yankees turned to the Green/Ottavino combination in the eighth, and the Royals turned turned what looked like a shutout in the making into a nail-biter.