Royals’ Brad Keller suspended five games, White Sox’ Tim Anderson to sit one

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller talks about his start against the Chicago White Sox and the benches-clearing altercation that started when he hit Tim Anderson with a pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller, the No. 1 starter on the staff and opening day starter this season, has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball for Wednesday’s altercation with the White Sox in Chicago.

Keller and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson have each been suspended, Anderson having received a one-game suspension for language that he used, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, and Keller having to miss the equivalent of one trip through the starting rotation. White Sox manager Rick Renteria was also suspended one game.

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions Friday: “Royals pitcher Brad Keller has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at Tim Anderson of the White Sox. Anderson has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his conduct after the benches cleared. The suspensions of Keller and Anderson are subject to appeal. If either player elects to file an appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.”

Keller, the Royals starting pitcher, gave up a two-run home run to Anderson in the fourth inning on Wednesday. Anderson threw the bat towards his dugout and yelled at his own bench after his home run sailed high and far into the left-field stands.

The next time Anderson came to the plate, in the sixth inning, Keller hit Anderson in the rear end with the first pitch, a 92 mph fastball. Royals catcher Martin Maldonado stepped between Anderson and the mound as Anderson glared toward Keller. Both team’s benches and bullpens emptied onto the field as pushing, shoving and trash talk went back and forth.

Keller claimed after the game that the pitch got away from him as he attempted to pitch Anderson inside.

Keller, the former Rule 5 pick, has gone 2-1 in five starts this season. He’s posted a 2.64 ERA, struck out 26 batters in 30 2/3 innings and opponents are batting .174 against him this season.