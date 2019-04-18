Royals-Yankees series preview, probable pitchers: Royals head to the Bronx

Royals 3B Hunter Dozier talks about wild win over White Sox Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning that provided the margin of victory in an extra-inning win over the Chicago White Sox that featured multiple ejections at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning that provided the margin of victory in an extra-inning win over the Chicago White Sox that featured multiple ejections at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019.

Matchup: The Royals begin a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Central time. Friday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m., while Saturday’s and Sunday’s games are both slated to start at 12:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all four games, and KCSP (610 AM) will broadcast each of the games on the radio.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Homer Bailey (rh, 1-1, 5.29), Jakob Junis (rh, 1-1, 6.14), Heath Fillmyer (rh, 0-0, 9.00), Jorge López (rh, 0-2, 4.30); New York: Domingo Germán (rh, 3-0, 1.38), CC Sabathia (lh, 0-0, 0.00), Masahiro Tanaka (rh, 1-1, 3.22), James Paxton (lh, 2-2, 3.91).

Royals notes: The Royals won the final game of their three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Wednesday in extra innings to avoid getting swept. Hunter Dozier’s 10th-inning home run provided the one-run margin of victory. In his past eight games, Dozier has batted .467 with four home runs and seven RBIs. … Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi enters the series still looking for his first hit on the road this season. Mondesi has gone 0-for-20 so far this season away from Kauffman Stadium. His walk against the Chicago White Sox in Wednesday, marked his first time being on base in another team’s home ballpark this season. Overall this season, Mondesi has batted .254 with a .289 OBP and a .507 slugging percentage. … Relief pitcher Ian Kennedy has pitched 6 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his past five appearances. Kennedy, who began his major-league career with the Yankees, has posted a 0.96 ERA in eight appearances (9 1/3 innings). He has struck out 10 batters and recorded a 0.86 WHIP and opponents are batting .200 against him.

Yankees notes: The Yankees are coming off of a series with their longtime rivals the Boston Red Sox. They won their first home series win of the year, and won consecutive home games for the first time this season. They’re 3-2 so far in what will be a nine-game homestand. … Outfielder Brett Gardner hit a grand slam in the seventh inning on Wednesday to give the Yankees a 5-3 win and series sweep. That home run marked the 100th home run of his career. … The Yankees went into Wednesday having hit 13 more home runs (29-16) opponents. That differential ranked second in Major League Baseball behind Seattle (+17). … The Yankees currently have 12 players on the injured list, including projected starters Didi Gregorius (shortstop), Aaron Hicks (center field), Giancarlo Stanton (outfielder/designated hitter), Miguel Andújar (third base), Gary Sánchez (catcher) as well as multi-time all-star pitchers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances.