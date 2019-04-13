Billy Hamilton getting closer to a return to the field for the Royals

Royals manager Ned Yost gives Billy Hamilton update Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters in the dugout prior to the team's game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday April 13, 2019. He addressed the health of OF Billy Hamilton as well as snapping the recent losing skid. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters in the dugout prior to the team's game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday April 13, 2019. He addressed the health of OF Billy Hamilton as well as snapping the recent losing skid.

Though not in the lineup for Saturday’s game, Royals starting center fielder Billy Hamilton is available off the bench if needed for tonight’s second game of three against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Hamilton was feeling better after sitting out Friday night’s game with stiffness following his collision with the outfield wall in the ninth inning Thursday afternoon. Hamilton sustained a mild MCL sprain in his left knee as a result of the collision. The club has listed his status as day-to-day.

“He was a little stiff yesterday, but definitely could’ve played in an emergency,” Yost said. “He feels better today, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow but determine where we’re at on the road.”

The Royals begin a 10-game road trip on Monday.

Hamilton, who played in every game of the season prior to Friday was on the field for pregame stretching and drills on Saturday. The switch-hitting speedster was batting .237 with a .286 on-base percentage and a .237 slugging percentage through 12 games. His slash line against right-handed pitching so far this season is .280/.296/.280.

Taking the fifth: The Royals still have not named a fifth starter for Monday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox. Yost likely won’t name a starter until after Sunday’s game. Heath Fillmyer, Scott Barlow and Glenn Sparkman are the frontrunners to make the start.

Handing out hardware: Left fielder Alex Gordon and injured catcher Salvador Perez will each receive awards prior to Saturday’s game for accomplishments achieved last season. Gordon will receive his third Wilson Defensive Player of the Year award, while Perez receives his second Louisville Silver Slugger Award as the best-hitting catcher in the league last season.

Saturday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, 2b

2. Adalberto Mondesi, ss

3. Alex Gordon, lf

4. Jorge Soler, rf

5. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

6. Hunter Dozier, 3b

7. Lucas Duda, dh

8. Martin Maldonado, c

9. Chris Owing, cf

Starting pitcher: Homer Bailey (rh, 0-1, 9.00)