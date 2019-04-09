Royals shake up bullpen pitching staff with burst of roster moves

Royals played first game 50 years ago Monday The Royals played the first game in franchise history 50 years ago April 8. Team historian Curt Nelson talks about the significance of the date. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Royals played the first game in franchise history 50 years ago April 8. Team historian Curt Nelson talks about the significance of the date.

Some relief is coming for the relievers.

The Royals have attempted to bolster their struggling pitching staff, purchasing the contract of left-hander Richard Lovelady and recalling right-hander Heath Fillmyer.

In corresponding moves, the Royals optioned relievers Kevin McCarthy and Tim Hill to Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals’ bullpen has compiled an 8.89 earned-run average in nine games, worst in the American League after compiling the worst mark in the league in 2018, as well.

In his first call-up to the majors, Lovelady could factor into the solution. Since the Royals drafted him in the 10th round in 2016, he has served strictly in a relief role, posting a 1.99 ERA across 167 1/3 minor-league innings. The lefty spent all of 2018 with Omaha and had a 2.47 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 73 innings. He has thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings this year.

Fillmyer worked as a starter and reliever during a 2018 stint with the Royals, going 4-2 with a 4.26 ERA. He could be part of the mix in the bullpen or the rotation.

In his fourth season with the Royals, McCarthy has allowed eight runs and 14 baserunners in fewer than four innings, an ERA of 19.64. Hill has allowed six baserunners in two innings of work.



