Royals’ Whit Merrifield says his streak may be harder to do than a one-season streak

Royals' Ned Yost talks Kyle Zimmer demotion, Scott Barlow, Glenn Sparkman and the opener Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters about relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer's demotion to the minors as well as the potential use of Scott Barlow and Glenn Sparkman prior to the series opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8, 2019.

Whit Merrifield’s first-inning double on Sunday extended his hitting streak to 28 consecutive games, the second-longest in franchise history behind only George Brett’s record-setting streak (30 games).

Merrifield’s streak dates back to September 10, 2018. He finished last season on a 20-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in 8 consecutive games to start the 2019 season. Brett’s streak had been compiled entirely during the 1980 season.

Merrifield was asked about the idea of his streak being discredited by it being spread over two seasons, and replied, “For me, if you’re going good, you’re in a groove and then you take five months off — seems like you can’t just pick it right back up. That’s tough to do. I would argue that it might be even harder to take five months off and then try to continue to be consistent.”

Merrifield, who has batted .319 (38-for-119) during his streak, said he hadn’t seen or spoke to Brett since becoming aware of the record.

“It’s hard to hit,” Merrifield said prior to Monday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. “It’s not easy to hit with all the shifts and just the way pitchers are now. You rarely see a guy go out there and — you rarely see him three at-bats. It’s usually two if he’s doing alright, maybe three, then you’re facing 95, 96 with sink out of the bullpen.”

Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield speaks with reporters about closing in on a franchise record for consecutive games with a hit. Merrifield's streak reached 28, two shy of George Brett's club record of 30, before the game on April 8, 2019.

For openers: Royals manager Ned Yost said he wouldn’t hesitate to use reliever Scott Barlow or Glenn Sparkman in relief on Monday or Tuesday despite the fact that they’re the likely candidates to fill in the “TBA” currently listed as Wednesday’s starting pitcher.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes tonight,” Yost said. “If have to use Sparkman, if I’ve got to use Barlow, then I’ve gotta use them. I’m going to do whatever it takes tomorrow night. I’ll figure it out after the game tomorrow night.”

The best case scenario before Monday’s game had been played was that Barlow could pitch two innings, maybe more, followed by Sparkman. Barlow has pitched 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and a walk.





Sparkman threw just one inning of relief on Saturday for Triple-A Omaha, but Yost said that Sparkman’s one-inning stint was designed to keep him sharp and get him in a game so he wouldn’t go six or seven days without pitching. He’ll be able to throw approximately 80 pitches on Wednesday if he’s not used Monday or Tuesday.

Of course, none of that is assured.

“It could be the Tooth Fairy,” Yost said of Wednesday’s starter. “It could be anybody that’s on the roster.”

Zimmer sent down: The Royals optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer (0-1) to the minors in order to make room for Sparkman prior to Monday’s game.

Zimmer, who made his major-league debut earlier this season at Kauffman Stadium, made three appearances and allowed two runs in 2.0 innings. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked five.

Yost said confidence was not a concern at all with Zimmer.

“He has faced doom numerous times,” Yost said. “You face doom in the face, it’s like, ‘What worse can it be?’”

Monday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, rf

2. Adalberto Mondesi, ss

3. Alex Gordon, lf

4. Jorge Soler, dh

5. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

6. Hunter Dozier, 3b

7. Chris Owings, 2b

8. Martin Maldonado, c

9. Billy Hamilton, cf

Starting pitcher: Homer Bailey (rh, 0-0, 5.40)