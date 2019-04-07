Royals’ bullpen can’t be blamed for loss in series finale as Tigers complete sweep

Royals manager Ned Yost doesn’t have time for frustration Royals manager Ned Yost stood behind his bullpen despite a five-game losing streak during which opponents have taken the lead in the seventh inning or later in four of those games. He spoke following a loss at Comerica Park on April 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost stood behind his bullpen despite a five-game losing streak during which opponents have taken the lead in the seventh inning or later in four of those games. He spoke following a loss at Comerica Park on April 6, 2019.

Fond memories of the first road trip of the season will be few and far between for the Royals after the Detroit Tigers put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon. The 3-1 defeat sent the Royals home riding a six-game losing streak.

The much-criticized Royals bullpen doesn’t shoulder the blame for this one. The Tigers scored all the runs they needed against Royals starter Brad Keller in front of an announced 15,058 at Comerica Park.

Three aggressive base-running plays led to outs, two in the same inning, on a day when the Royals couldn’t scratch out more than one run.

Keller ran into trouble in the second inning when he walked the first hitter Jeimer Candelario and gave up an RBI triple to Christin Stewart, who is quickly becoming a Royals nemesis after his grand slam on Saturday.

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler got a glove on Stewart’s drive into the right-center field gap, but the ball caromed a few feet away before he could gather it and relay it back to the infield.

After Keller walked John Hicks with Stewart on third base and no outs, a ground-ball double play allowed Stewart to score and give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Keller nearly made it out of the sixth inning. The frame started with a leadoff double by Nicholas Castellanos and a single by Miguel Cabrera. But Stewart struck again, swatting a single into center field with two outs and a 1-2 count to score Castellanos.

The Tigers took a 3-1 advantage before either team got into the other’s bullpen.

Castellanos finished the series 4-for-11 with five runs scored, three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

The Royals’ run came quickly. Whit Merrifield, the first batter of the game, doubled down the right-field line to extend his hitting streak to 28 consecutive games, the second-longest in franchise history behind only George Brett (30 games). Back-to-back ground-outs allowed Merrifield to advance to third and then score in successive at-bats.

The Royals ran into outs on the bases in the fifth,when catcher Cam Gallagher, who made his first start of the season, got thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double on the first at-bat of the inning. The next batter, Billy Hamilton (3-for-3), singled and was caught stealing at second base with Merrifield up for the second out of the inning.

Merrifield got caught stealing in the eighth as he tried to move into scoring position with Hamilton already on third.

The bullpen contingent of Jake Diekman and Brad Boxberger pitched one scoreless inning apiece for the Royals.