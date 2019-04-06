Royals’ bullpen woes continue as Tigers rally for series-clinching win

Detroit Tigers’ Christin Stewart watches his grand slam clear the outfield wall during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. In the background is Detroit Tigers’ Nicholas Castellanos raising his arms in celebration. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The Royals only added to the narrative of their bullpen struggles Saturday as the Detroit Tigers rallied to win behind a five-run seventh inning in the second game of their three-game series.

The Tigers took advantage of a struggling Royals bullpen to secure a 7-4 series-clinching win in front of an announced 22,111 at Comerica Park.

The Royals scoring came exclusively via the home run with Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler blasting solo shots, the first of the season for each of them, and Hunter Dozier’s two-run homer gave the Royals a brief 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Alex Gordon’s 92nd assist of his career saved what looked like a sure run and temporarily stemmed the “here we go again” tide after the first three batters of the seventh inning reached base for the Tigers, including an RBI single by Nicholas Castellanos made it a one-run game, 4-3, with no outs.

Gordon, a six-time Gold Glove winner, scooped up Miguel Cabrera’s single to left field with Tigers leadoff man Josh Harrison about to round third base and fired to catcher Martin Maldonado in time to get Harrison in a bang-bang play at the plate.

After Gordon’s run-saving throw, Wily Peralta replaced Kevin McCarthy and got the first batter he faced to fly out, putting the Royals in position to get out of the jam having allowed just one run.

However, Peralta walked Jeimer Candelario on a full count and then gave up a grand slam to Christin Stewart as the fans at Comerica Park erupted and the Tigers took a 7-4 lead after facing a two-run deficit when the inning’s first batter stepped into the box.

Jorge Lopez’s solid start was just a distant memory by the time the dust settled on the seventh inning, but he allowed two runs — just one earned — over six innings and scattered five hits and three walks while avoiding major trouble.