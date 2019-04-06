Royals

Royals’ bullpen woes continue as Tigers rally for series-clinching win

Detroit Tigers’ Christin Stewart watches his grand slam clear the outfield wall during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. In the background is Detroit Tigers’ Nicholas Castellanos raising his arms in celebration. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers’ Christin Stewart watches his grand slam clear the outfield wall during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. In the background is Detroit Tigers’ Nicholas Castellanos raising his arms in celebration. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio AP
Detroit

The Royals only added to the narrative of their bullpen struggles Saturday as the Detroit Tigers rallied to win behind a five-run seventh inning in the second game of their three-game series.

The Tigers took advantage of a struggling Royals bullpen to secure a 7-4 series-clinching win in front of an announced 22,111 at Comerica Park.

The Royals scoring came exclusively via the home run with Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler blasting solo shots, the first of the season for each of them, and Hunter Dozier’s two-run homer gave the Royals a brief 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Alex Gordon’s 92nd assist of his career saved what looked like a sure run and temporarily stemmed the “here we go again” tide after the first three batters of the seventh inning reached base for the Tigers, including an RBI single by Nicholas Castellanos made it a one-run game, 4-3, with no outs.

Gordon, a six-time Gold Glove winner, scooped up Miguel Cabrera’s single to left field with Tigers leadoff man Josh Harrison about to round third base and fired to catcher Martin Maldonado in time to get Harrison in a bang-bang play at the plate.

After Gordon’s run-saving throw, Wily Peralta replaced Kevin McCarthy and got the first batter he faced to fly out, putting the Royals in position to get out of the jam having allowed just one run.

However, Peralta walked Jeimer Candelario on a full count and then gave up a grand slam to Christin Stewart as the fans at Comerica Park erupted and the Tigers took a 7-4 lead after facing a two-run deficit when the inning’s first batter stepped into the box.

Jorge Lopez’s solid start was just a distant memory by the time the dust settled on the seventh inning, but he allowed two runs — just one earned — over six innings and scattered five hits and three walks while avoiding major trouble.

Lynn Worthy

Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  

Read Next

Royals manager Ned Yost: ‘Some of this stuff you do on feel’

Royals

Royals manager Ned Yost: ‘Some of this stuff you do on feel’

Ned Yost’s decision not to tinker too much with the top of the Kansas City Royals’ lineup has looked wise thus far. Plus, the latest from Comerica Park and Saturday’s starting lineup vs the Detroit Tigers.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ROYALS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service