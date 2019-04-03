Royals bullpen implodes in 7-6 loss to Twins

Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi watches his hit in the first inning that got him to third base. The Kansas City Royals played the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The bullpen endured more change than any other piece of the Royals’ roster, with more than half the names turning over since the conclusion of last season.





New arms.

Same old results.

The back end of the bullpen blew a late lead for the second consecutive day, allowing the Twins to escape Kauffman Stadium with a 7-6 victory Wednesday afternoon.

A much-aligned unit from 2018 — the worst in the American League — was reformatted in spring training. As Royals manager Ned Yost tinkers with the recipe, he’s been unable to find the right mix.

And he tried a lot of them Wednesday.

Offered a three-run lead in the sixth, the Royals churned through Scott Barlow, Tim Hill, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Diekman and Wily Peralta. Only McCarthy filtered a clean outing, and he faced one hitter. Max Kepler delivered a two-out, two-run single off Diekman, the game-tying blow in the eighth. Eddie Rosario sent the game-winning single into right field off Peralta in the ninth.

A day earlier, Ian Kennedy was unable to protect a one-run lead in the ninth, and the Twins won 5-4 in extras.

What could have been a promising season-opening homestand instead finished 2-3. The Royals will travel north for their first road series in Detroit on Thursday.

It was set up well for Home Bailey to earn a victory in his first start in a Royals uniform Wednesday. Alex Gordon blasted a three-run homer as part of a five-run fifth-inning rally that turned a two-run deficit into a 6-3 lead. The Royals trailed 3-2 when he hit a ball just beyond the center field fence. His first home run of the year traveled 411 feet.

Gordon had only one hit in 11 at-bats over the initial four games. A bit of luck got him going. He rolled a ball through the infield in the first inning, scoring Adalberto Mondesi after Mondesi hit an opposite-field triple. That ball registers as a hit only 2 percent of the time according to Statcast.

But Gordon left less doubt on the other. On an afternoon in which the wind aided the hitters, Gordon skied a ball to dead center. Kepler tracked it to the wall, but it sailed over his head. The Royals sent 10 runners to the plate in a five-run fifth, an inning stretched against starter Kyle Gibson after Mondesi beat out a ground ball to the second baseman.

Gibson, a Missouri product, was removed before the final out of the inning, allowing six runs (five earned).

It was for naught. Barlow was charged with one run in the sixth, Diekman with two in the eighth and Peralta with one in the ninth.

Bailey began the string with five innings. He showed some swing-and-miss stuff. He struck out eight while mixing four pitches — a fastball, splitter, curveball and slider.

The Royals designated relief pitcher Chris Ellis for assignment Wednesday to accommodate Bailey’s place on the roster. Ellis, a Rule 5 pick, will be placed on waivers and then returned to the Cardinals if he goes unclaimed.

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 25 games with an RBI single in the fifth. Mondesi recorded his third triple in the first inning, a day after falling a triple shy of the cycle.