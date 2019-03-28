Royals’ opener against White Sox delayed at Kauffman Stadium. New start time: 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Royals season opener has been delayed by heavy rains.

The game against the Chicago White Sox had been scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m., but it was pushed back to 4 p.m., and then, most recently, 5 p.m. The weather forecast calls for a couple of relatively dry hours at that time, and the teams will attempt to get in an official game during that window.

Waiting a day wouldn’t be a great option, as there’s more rain forecast for Friday.





Stay tuned ...