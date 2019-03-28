Royals

Royals’ opener against White Sox delayed at Kauffman Stadium. New start time: 5 p.m.

By Jeff Rosen

March 28, 2019 04:37 PM

Despite the rainy weather, most Royals fans were optimistic on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.
Thursday’s Royals season opener has been delayed by heavy rains.

The game against the Chicago White Sox had been scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m., but it was pushed back to 4 p.m., and then, most recently, 5 p.m. The weather forecast calls for a couple of relatively dry hours at that time, and the teams will attempt to get in an official game during that window.

Waiting a day wouldn’t be a great option, as there’s more rain forecast for Friday.

Stay tuned ...

