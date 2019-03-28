Scouting report: It’s opening day at The K, featuring the Royals against the White Sox

Matchup: The Royals host the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, starting on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Friday is an off day).

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP 610 AM will broadcast the games on the radio.

Probable rotations: Chicago: Carlos Rodon (lh, 0-0, 0.00), Reynaldo Lopez (rh, 0-0, 0.00), Lucas Giolito (rh, 0-0, 0.00); Kansas City: Brad Keller (rh, 0-0, 0.00), Jakob Junis (rh, 0-0, 0.00), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-0, 0.00).

White Sox notes: Outfielder Eloy Jimenez is poised to make his major-league debut. Baseball American ranked him the third-best prospect in the minors in 2018. He slashed .343/.358/.518 last season at Triple-A. … Opening day starter Carlos Rodon hasn’t pitched a full season since 2016. Last season, he went 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts. … Switch-hitting centerfielder Leury Garcia is coming off of a hot spring. He hit .431 with a .456 on-base percentage during camp.

Royals notes: Brad Keller will make the first opening day start of his career. He went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 410 games (20 starts) last season. A Rule 5 pick last season, he tied for the team lead in wins last season. … With Salvador Perez out for the season (elbow surgery), shortstop Adalberto Mondesi becomes the top returning home run hitter from last season. Mondesi hit 14 home runs in 75 games and batted .276. … First baseman Frank Schwindel has yet to make his major-league debut. Last season, he hit a career-high 24 homers and had 93 RBIs at Triple-A.