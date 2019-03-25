Royals

Frank Schwindel has made the Royals’ opening day roster ... according to George Brett

By Sam McDowell

March 25, 2019 08:44 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discussed the pitching performances of Jakob Junis and Kyle Zimmer after the team's Cactus League finale in Arizona, and Frank Schwindel talked about playing catcher in a game for the first time since 2015.
The Royals haven’t revealed their opening day roster yet, but their Hall of Famer let the cat out of the bag on one key move.

Frank Schwindel has made the team.

Speaking on the telecast during the Royals’ exhibition finale Monday against Triple-A Omaha, George Brett said Schwindel was informed a few days ago that he will be part of the major league roster.

“They told him he’ll make the team, and he’ll never forget that,” said Brett, who responded by asking if Schwindel cried.

“I did later,” Schwindel apparently responded.

With good reason.

It’s been a long wait.

Schwindel has spent six seasons in the minor leagues. He’s topped 20 homers four times there. He blasted 24 of them in 2018, batting .286.

On Sunday, he officially added some versatility to his game. He serves as the team’s catcher for two innings. He has been primarily a first baseman in the minors.

“It was a good feeling — definitely knocked the cobwebs off in-game,” Schwindel said. “I think it was my first in-game catching in big-league camp. It was a lot of fun.”

Schwindel finished spring with a .327 average and .531 slugging percentage.

The Royals drafted Schwindel in the 18th round in 2013.

