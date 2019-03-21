Royals bench piles on in a Cactus League drubbing of the Reds

Eight ninth-inning runs, including a trio of home runs, helped the Royals break open what had been a one-run game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Jorge Soler’s three-run fifth-inning home run tied the score, and D.J. Burt’s RBI double put the Royals ahead for good two innings later. The ninth-inning offensive explosion just added cushion on the way to a 14-6 win over the Reds in front of an announced crowd of 4,015 at Goodyear Ballpark.

Taylor Featherston, Emmanuel Rivera and Kyle Isbel each collected their first homer of the spring in the ninth inning. Infielder Chris Owings, who has batted .326 in his first spring with the Royals, also homered in the fourth inning. The blast by Owings gave him three home runs this spring.

Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out four. He gave up four of his five runs in a fourth inning that featured three extra-base hits by the Reds. Scooter Gennett’s two-run triple capped the scoring in that inning for the Reds.

On the mend: Left-handed relief pitcher Brian Flynn has pitched just twice in Cactus League play this spring. Royals manager Ned Yost said Flynn had elbow pain that caused him to be “backed off” of his throwing program. Flynn has resumed throwing in camp, but he’s a candidate to start the season on the injured list.

Up next: The Royals host the San Francisco Giants at Surprise Stadium on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Central and the Royals list Homer Bailey as the starting pitcher, while the Giants list Madison Bumgarner. Fox Sports Kansas City will televise the game, while KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcast.