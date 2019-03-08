Royals’ Kennedy takes next step in progression with mildly eventful four-inning outing

Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy had a pretty full outing for just his second appearance of spring training.

Kennedy racked up five strikeouts, allowed a wind-aided home run and took some guff from Cincinnati Reds infielder Derek Dietrich for a ball that got away hit him around the shoulder.

Kennedy allowed three runs on five hits in four innings and didn’t walk a batter as a Royals split squad notched an 8-3 win Friday over the Reds in front of an announced 4,599 in Surprise Stadium.

After his outing, Kennedy rejected the idea he was trying to hit anybody with an 0-2 pitch in the first inning of a spring training game.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

“Whatever with the home run,” Kennedy said. “It was a wind-aided homer, kind of an Arizona-type home run, but I was happy with all the off-speed pitches I was throwing behind in counts, command. It was just progressively getting a little better.”

Kennedy pitched a simulated game between his two spring training outings, so that’s why his workload went from two innings to four innings. He actually threw three innings in the simulated game.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Earlier in the day, Royals manager Ned Yost said the possibility of Kennedy moving into the bullpen hasn’t been entirely dismissed.

However, the organization had said all along that the move would require a depth of starting pitching. That’s not a luxury the Royals have right now, particularly with Danny Duffy having been shut down for roughly a week and before restarting his throwing progression earlier this week.

“It’s still a possibility,” Yost said. “With Duffy going a little bit slower, it’s not something that we’re going to look into right now. We’ve got to get Duffy going, make sure Homer (Bailey) is in good shape, see where everybody else is. It’s always easier to back him down than build him up.”

SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's 8-3 Cactus League win over the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ian Kennedy got the win and Billy Hamilton had two hits and two runs scored against his old club.

Familiar foes: Royals center fielder Billy Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI against his former team. Hamilton, who spent his first nine years of his professional career with the Reds, had gone 4-for-18 with seven strikeouts this spring coming into the day. He had hits in each of his first two at-bats and put the ball in play in each at-bat.

“I’m still building, I’m still working on things,” Hamilton said before the game. “I figured something out yesterday that I kind of liked. You’ve got to try things that you feel like work. I’m not worried about the strikeouts and not getting hits right now. It’s something that comes within the season.”

Oaks shelved: Pitcher Trevor Oaks spent last season at Triple-A, but also made four appearances (two starts) for the Royals. He had hip surgery on Thursday, and he’s expected to be sidelined for four months.

Up next: The Royals will play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Jakob Junis is scheduled to make his first start of the spring for the Royals, while Kevin McCarthy, Tim Hill, Zach Lovvorn, Drew Storen and Jason Adam are also scheduled to pitch.

The radio broadcast of the game will be on MLB.com, while Fox Sports Kansas City will broadcast the game. The game will also be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app and at FoxSportsGo.com.