Royals shut down Diamondbacks bats after a fast start

Right-hander Homer Bailey tossed a scoreless inning in his spring debut for the Royals. He was one of six pitchers who didn’t allow a run in relief of starter Jorge Lopez during a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of an announced 5,567 at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lopez allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in three innings.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn walked three times and scored a run, while Whit Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a triple, and Chris Owings went 1-for-3 with a triple an RBI and a run scored.

The Royals’ bullpen has now pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings this spring.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Next man up: Catcher Cam Gallagher spoke to reporters in the clubhouse after coming out of Tuesday night’s game. With the news that Salvador Perez will have season-ending surgery on Wednesday also came the news that Gallagher presumably moves up the depth chart and becomes the team’s No. 1 catcher.

“You never want a teammate to go down, especially one of our best players,” Gallagher said. “It’s unfortunate, but next man up and I’ve got to produce. I put together some good at-bats today, and I think I’m finally feeling ready. The team is looking pretty good, so I like where we’re at.”

Starting up again: Pitcher Danny Duffy started his throwing progression again on Tuesday after having been “backed off” from throwing because of shoulder tightness. He was scheduled to start off by playing catch on Tuesday as he builds back up towards throwing off a mound.





Up next: The Royals will travel to Mesa to play the Chicago Cubs at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in Sloan Park. KCSP (610 AM) will broadcast the game on radio. Pitcher Heath Fillmyer is scheduled to start for the Royals.