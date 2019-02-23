Relief pitcher Tim Hill was clutch in Royals spring training opener

Royals left-handed sidearm-style pitcher Tim Hill didn’t exactly get to ease into the spring exhibition season. He knew he’d end up throwing a little more than one inning on Saturday, he just didn’t know that he’d get tossed in with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning.

Hill, who made 70 appearances last season in his first year in the majors, allowed right-handed batters to bat .276 (46 points higher than left-handed hitters) against him last season.

Hill pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk on Saturday. Four of the five hitters he faced were right-handed hitters. The Royals led by two when Hill shut down a potential Texas Rangers rally, and the Royals went on to win 9-1 at Surprise Stadium on Saturday.

Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out three in two innings. Offensively, Alex Gordon went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Adalberto Mondesi also went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs scored.

Salvy sits out: All-Star catcher Salvador Perez did not play in Saturday’s Cactus League opener. Yost said prior to the game that Perez will likely work in as a designated hitter, and probably wouldn’t catch for the first couple weeks of spring training games. Without Perez, the Royals listed six catchers on their roster for the spring opener.

Academy field trip: Kansas City Urban Youth Academy director Darwin Pennye and a group of seven youths from the academy were in Surprise at the Royals facility as part of a three-day visit.

Happy retirement: The Royals recognized photographer John Sleezer during the break between the top half and bottom of the second inning at Surprise Stadium. They showed a photo of him on the video board and made an announcement recognizing his final game covering the club as a member of The Kansas City Star. Sleezer, who has been a Star employee for 31 years, received a round of applause from fans and club personnel.

“He’s always focused, and he’s always Johnny on the spot when it comes to getting the right picture at the right time,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Sleezer. “I know one thing for sure, I’m going to miss him a lot. It’s crazy to say about a photographer, but I’m going to miss him a lot. I’ve really enjoyed him being around.”