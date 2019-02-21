Watch: Kansas City Royals’ spring training interrupted by rain, hail and sleet in Arizona

Royals

A day of rain, hail and sleet keep the Kansas City Royals from taking their spring training workout outside on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona.
One of the reasons the Kansas City Royals hold spring training in Surprise, Ariz., is the relatively warm and dry weather. That wasn’t the case on Thursday.

The weather in Surprise was closer to what Royals fans have been experiencing back home in Kansas City:

Cold and wet.

Thursday’s workout was forced inside when a storm dumping rain, hail and sleet rolled through the area. Royals players could be seen crowding a door at the training facility to get a look at the weather and to watch the sidewalks turn white as they were covered with frozen precipitation.

The Star was there to catch the scene on video. Check it out.

