Royals Skoglund mystified how PEDs entered his system, that lead to 80-game suspension

February 16, 2019 12:25 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund says he doesn't know how performance enhancing drugs got into his system, before a positive drug test and 80-game suspension for the 2019 baseball season. He tested positive for Ostarine and Ligandrol.