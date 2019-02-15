Royals

Relief pitcher Drew Storen poised to return from Tommy John surgery with the Royals

By Lynn Worthy

February 15, 2019 06:18 PM

The Royals and right-handed relief pitcher Drew Storen are nearing a minor-league deal to add the former closer to the club’s bullpen options, a source told The Star on Friday.

Storen underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2017, and he did not pitch in majors in 2018. Storen, 31, posted a 43-save season with the Washington Nationals in 2011 and saved 29 games for the club in 2015. The Nationals traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2016 season, and the Blue Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners during that same season.

Before the 2017 season, Storen signed a one-year, $3 million free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds. He was 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA and one save. He struck out 48 batters in 54 2/3 innings that season and made the fourth-most appearances of any pitcher in the Reds’ bullpen.

Since the beginning of February, the Royals have already added relief pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jake Diekman as well as starting pitching candidate Homer Bailey.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported Storen’s pending deal with the Royals.

