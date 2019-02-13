Royals

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to celebrate league’s 100th anniversary in KC

By Sam McDowell

February 13, 2019 08:44 PM

NLBM president speaks on Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was born 100 years ago on Jan. 31. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick offered perspective on his life.
By
Up Next
Jackie Robinson was born 100 years ago on Jan. 31. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick offered perspective on his life.
By

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is making big plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Kansas City meeting that started it all.

The museum in the 18th and Vine District announced plans for a yearlong celebration that will start on Feb. 13, 2020, the 100th anniversary of a meeting at the Paseo YMCA that sparked the Negro Leagues. Those sessions between interested owners were led by Andrew “Rube” Foster.

“What Rube Foster accomplished in establishing the Negro Leagues against the backdrop of American segregation is monumental and richly deserves to be more than just a footnote in baseball history,” said Bob Kendrick, the NLBM president. “This milestone anniversary creates a platform for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to educate the public about this powerful story of triumph over adversity while using the many relevant life lessons to inspire a nation to embrace diversity and inclusion.”

The anniversary celebration opens on Feb. 13, 2020 with a centennial art exhibition, a visual history of the Negro Leagues.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

vahe-gregorian

Sam McDowell

Sam McDowell covers Sporting Kansas City, the Royals, Chiefs and sports enterprise for The Star.

  Comments  