Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to celebrate league’s 100th anniversary in KC

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is making big plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Kansas City meeting that started it all.

The museum in the 18th and Vine District announced plans for a yearlong celebration that will start on Feb. 13, 2020, the 100th anniversary of a meeting at the Paseo YMCA that sparked the Negro Leagues. Those sessions between interested owners were led by Andrew “Rube” Foster.

“What Rube Foster accomplished in establishing the Negro Leagues against the backdrop of American segregation is monumental and richly deserves to be more than just a footnote in baseball history,” said Bob Kendrick, the NLBM president. “This milestone anniversary creates a platform for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to educate the public about this powerful story of triumph over adversity while using the many relevant life lessons to inspire a nation to embrace diversity and inclusion.”

The anniversary celebration opens on Feb. 13, 2020 with a centennial art exhibition, a visual history of the Negro Leagues.

