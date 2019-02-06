Royals closing in on deal with former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger

The Royals are closing in on a deal to bolster a bullpen that goes into spring training with several question marks.

While the Royals have not announced the signing, a team source told The Star on Wednesday that they’ve had discussions with former American League All-Star relief pitcher Brad Boxberger and are working towards a contract agreement.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Boxberger will receive a one-year deal worth $2.2 million plus another $1 million in incentives. MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan first reported the pending deal.

The bullpen certainly appears an area of need for the Royals heading into the 2019 season particularly after trading two-time All-Star Kelvin Herrera during last season. He’ll pitch this year for the division-rival Chicago White Sox. The Royals bullpen posted an AL-worst 5.04 ERA in 2018.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore hinted last week that the team could add bullpen options going into spring training, saying, “There might be some opportunities, players that we can afford that we think make us better, but we’ll see.”

Boxberger, a right-hander who the Royals drafted out of high school in 2006 in the 20th round, went on to USC and became a first-round selection of the Cincinnati Reds in 2009.

The California native made his major-league debut in 2012, and he has pitched for the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boxberger was a 2015 All-Star with the Rays. He has posted a 3.42 career ERA and a 20-27 record in 291 appearances (all in relief). Boxberger, 30, has averaged 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 4.6 walks per nine in seven big-league seasons.

In 2014, he struck out 104 batters and walked 20 in 64 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for the Rays. He recorded 41 saves in his all-star season of 2015. Last season, he saved 32 games and finished 45 games in 60 appearances for the Diamondbacks.