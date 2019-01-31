Royals pack up for spring training, announce Cactus League radio schedule

The sun came out Thursday in Kansas City. Temperatures climbed above the freezing mark. Snow that had fallen 24 hours earlier melted.
It could be a coincidence, but the improved weather came the same day the Royals packed up the first of two semi-trailer trucks and it left for the team’s spring-training home in Surprise, Ariz. You can see what that entailed in the video above from The Star’s John Sleezer.
Another sign of baseball’s imminent return came a short while later when the Royals announced their Cactus League radio schedule. Twenty games are set to be broadcast on KCSP (610 AM), but a pair of the games could be changed based on the fortunes of the Kansas State basketball team.
Here is the spring radio schedule. All game times listed below are Central time.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Feb. 24
at Oakland
2:05 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 25
vs. Colorado
2:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 27
at San Francisco
2:05 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 28
vs. San Diego
2:05 p.m.
Friday
March 1
at Los Angeles Angels
2:10 p.m.
Sunday
March 3
at Cleveland
2:05 p.m.
Tuesday
March 5
vs. Arizona
7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
March 6
at Chicago Cubs
2:05 p.m.
Thursday
March 7
vs. LA Angels
2:05 p.m.
Friday
March 8
at LA Dodgers (SS)
8:05 p.m.
Sunday
March 10
vs. San Diego
3:05 p.m.
Monday
March 11
at Texas (SS)
9:05 p.m.
Tuesday
March 12
vs. Chicago White Sox
3:05 p.m.
Wednesday
March 13
vs. Cleveland
3:05 p.m.
Sunday
March 17
at San Francisco
3:05 p.m.
Tuesday
March 19
vs. Chicago Cubs
8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
March 20
at Colorado
8:40 p.m.
Friday
March 22*
vs. San Francisco
8:05 p.m.
Sunday
March 24*
at Texas
2:05 p.m.
Monday
March 25
at Class AAA Omaha (Werner Park)
6:05 p.m.
The Royals also will broadcast 10 games via a webcast. Here is that schedule:
Feb. 23
vs. Texas
2:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 26
vs. LA Dodgers (SS)
2:05 p.m.
Saturday
March 2
vs. Seattle
2:05 p.m.
Friday
March 8
vs. Cincinnati (SS)
2:05 p.m.
Saturday
March 9
at Arizona
2:10 p.m.
Thursday
March 14
vs. Texas
3:05 p.m.
Friday
March 15
at Colorado
3:10 p.m.
Saturday
March 16
vs. Milwaukee (SS)
3:05 p.m.
Thursday
March 21
at Cincinnati
3:05 p.m.
Saturday
March 23
at Milwaukee
3:05 p.m.
Comments