Royals

Royals pack up for spring training, announce Cactus League radio schedule

By Pete Grathoff

January 31, 2019 02:33 PM

Royals pack up and head to warmer spring training climates in Arizona

The Kansas City Royals club packed up trailers with equipment and personal gear at Kauffman Stadium, and shipped them off to Surprise, Arizona on Thursday January 31, 2019. The packout day in Kansas City, brought the start of spring training closer.
By
Up Next
The Kansas City Royals club packed up trailers with equipment and personal gear at Kauffman Stadium, and shipped them off to Surprise, Arizona on Thursday January 31, 2019. The packout day in Kansas City, brought the start of spring training closer.
By

The sun came out Thursday in Kansas City. Temperatures climbed above the freezing mark. Snow that had fallen 24 hours earlier melted.

It could be a coincidence, but the improved weather came the same day the Royals packed up the first of two semi-trailer trucks and it left for the team’s spring-training home in Surprise, Ariz. You can see what that entailed in the video above from The Star’s John Sleezer.

Another sign of baseball’s imminent return came a short while later when the Royals announced their Cactus League radio schedule. Twenty games are set to be broadcast on KCSP (610 AM), but a pair of the games could be changed based on the fortunes of the Kansas State basketball team.

Here is the spring radio schedule. All game times listed below are Central time.



Sunday

Feb. 24

at Oakland

2:05 p.m.

Monday

Feb. 25

vs. Colorado

2:05 p.m.

Wednesday

Feb. 27

at San Francisco

2:05 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 28

vs. San Diego

2:05 p.m.

Friday

March 1

at Los Angeles Angels

2:10 p.m.

Sunday

March 3

at Cleveland

2:05 p.m.

Tuesday

March 5

vs. Arizona

7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

March 6

at Chicago Cubs

2:05 p.m.

Thursday

March 7

vs. LA Angels

2:05 p.m.

Friday

March 8

at LA Dodgers (SS)

8:05 p.m.

Sunday

March 10

vs. San Diego

3:05 p.m.

Monday

March 11

at Texas (SS)

9:05 p.m.

Tuesday

March 12

vs. Chicago White Sox

3:05 p.m.

Wednesday

March 13

vs. Cleveland

3:05 p.m.

Sunday

March 17

at San Francisco

3:05 p.m.

Tuesday

March 19

vs. Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

March 20

at Colorado

8:40 p.m.

Friday

March 22*

vs. San Francisco

8:05 p.m.

Sunday

March 24*

at Texas

2:05 p.m.

Monday

March 25

at Class AAA Omaha (Werner Park)

6:05 p.m.

The Royals also will broadcast 10 games via a webcast. Here is that schedule:



Saturday

Feb. 23

vs. Texas

2:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Feb. 26

vs. LA Dodgers (SS)

2:05 p.m.

Saturday

March 2

vs. Seattle

2:05 p.m.

Friday

March 8

vs. Cincinnati (SS)

2:05 p.m.

Saturday

March 9

at Arizona

2:10 p.m.

Thursday

March 14

vs. Texas

3:05 p.m.

Friday

March 15

at Colorado

3:10 p.m.

Saturday

March 16

vs. Milwaukee (SS)

3:05 p.m.

Thursday

March 21

at Cincinnati

3:05 p.m.

Saturday

March 23

at Milwaukee

3:05 p.m.

  Comments  